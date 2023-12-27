In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. BattRE Electric ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less