In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours. ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
ONE vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|Sp 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-