In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
ONE vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-