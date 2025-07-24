In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
ONE vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-