In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
ONE vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|Glamour
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-