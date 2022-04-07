In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ONE up to 85 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours.
ONE vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|E1
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.