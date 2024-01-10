In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Price starts at 29,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at 24,999 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Newtron in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the C6 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less