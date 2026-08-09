In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours