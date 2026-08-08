In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours