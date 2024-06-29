In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Nexa
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.