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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra vs TVS Sport

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric montra Sport
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTVS
Price₹ 40,700₹ 55,100
Range--
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity13 Ah-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric Montra
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra
Montra STD
₹40,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15-26,Rear :-2.15-26Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
InvertedTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
13 Ah12V / 4AH
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,70064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
40,70055,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8741,387

Sport Comparison with other bikes

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