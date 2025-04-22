In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Sport
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-