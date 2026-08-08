In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Zest 110
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-