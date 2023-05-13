In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Radeon
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-