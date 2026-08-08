In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.