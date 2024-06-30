In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.