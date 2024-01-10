In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at 42,850 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less