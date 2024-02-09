In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|-
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.