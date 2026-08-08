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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra vs Komaki XGT X One

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs XGT X One Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric montra Xgt x one
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 40,700₹ 47,617
Range-100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity13 Ah-
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric Montra
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra
Montra STD
₹40,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XGT X One
Komaki XGT X One
48 V, 28 Ah
₹47,617*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15-26,Rear :-2.15-26-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Inverted-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
13 Ah-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,70050,855
Ex-Showroom Price
40,70047,617
RTO
00
Insurance
03,238
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8741,093

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