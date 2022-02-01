In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Grazia
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-