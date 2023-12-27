In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less