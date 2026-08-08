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HomeCompare BikesBattRE Electric Montra vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric montra Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 40,700₹ 76,401
Range--
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity13 Ah-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric Montra
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra
Montra STD
₹40,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.15-26,Rear :-2.15-26Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
InvertedTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
13 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,70087,988
Ex-Showroom Price
40,70074,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
06,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8741,891

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