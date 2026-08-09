In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Hero Lectro C7+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Montra vs C7+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|C7+
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.