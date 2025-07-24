In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at Rs. 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Montra vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric montra
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 40,700
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|13 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-