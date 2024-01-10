In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Montra Price starts at 40,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at 30,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Montra in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less