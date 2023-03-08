hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesLoEV vs Fascino 125

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the LoEV in 8 colours. LoEV has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
LoEV vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Loev Fascino 125
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 59,900₹ 77,200
Range60-150 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes-

Filters
LoEV
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
LoEV STD
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1820 mm1920 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg98 kg
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Width
520 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
TubelessFront :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Irom RimsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-150 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh12V / 5 Ah
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 Minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Remote Key, Wheel Immobilizer, Reverse Gear, 10 AMP Fast ChargerSmart Motor Generator System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33789,391
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90077,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
3,4376,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,921

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
18 Jun 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers