In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the LoEV in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. LoEV has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
LoEV vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Loev
|Sport
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 50 Minutes
|-