In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric LoEV up to 60 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric LoEV in 8 colours.
BattRE Electric LoEV vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric loev
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.