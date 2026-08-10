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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of LoEV up to 60-150 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the LoEV in 8 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
LoEV vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Loev Sa 2000
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 59,900₹ 86,000
Range60-150 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes6-7 Hours

Filters
LoEV
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
LoEV STD
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1820 mm1980 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg-
Height
1120 mm1100 mm
Width
520 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
TubelessFront :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Irom RimsAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-150 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic Coilover-
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 Minutes6-7 Hours
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Remote Key, Wheel Immobilizer, Reverse Gear, 10 AMP Fast Charger-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33789,861
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90086,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4373,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,931

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