In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric LoEV up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric LoEV in 8 colours.
BattRE Electric LoEV vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric loev
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|60 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.