In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric LoEV up to 60 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric LoEV in 8 colours.
BattRE Electric LoEV vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric loev
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.