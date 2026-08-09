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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LoEV up to 60-150 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the LoEV in 8 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
LoEV vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Loev Emx
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEMotorad
Price₹ 59,900₹ 79,999
Range60-150 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-0.37 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
LoEV
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
LoEV STD
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1820 mm1760 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg21 kg
Height
1120 mm1130 mm
Width
520 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
TubelessFront :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Irom RimsSpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
60-150 km50 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverAdjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydraulic100mm Travel with lockout
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 Minutes4 Hours 30 Minutes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Remote Key, Wheel Immobilizer, Reverse Gear, 10 AMP Fast Charger-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33783,763
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4373,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,800

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