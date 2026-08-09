In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LoEV up to 60-150 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the LoEV in 8 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
LoEV vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Loev
|Emx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 59,900
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|60-150 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 50 Minutes
|4 Hours 30 Minutes