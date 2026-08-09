In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at Rs. 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
BattRE Electric Kross vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric kross
|Ego li
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 35,700
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours