In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less