In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at Rs. 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Kross vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric kross
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 35,700
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours