In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at Rs. 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour.
BattRE Electric Kross vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric kross
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 35,700
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.