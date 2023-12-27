In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less