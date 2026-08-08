In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at Rs. 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric Kross vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric kross
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 35,700
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-