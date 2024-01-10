In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at 35,700 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Newtron Price starts at 29,900 (last recorded price). BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Newtron in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less