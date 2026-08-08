In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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