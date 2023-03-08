In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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