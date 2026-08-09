In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Notte125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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