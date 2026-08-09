In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Lx 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-