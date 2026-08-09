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HomeCompare BikesBattRE Electric IOT vs LX 125

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric iot Lx 125
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityVespa
Price₹ 79,999₹ 93,470
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
IOT STD
₹79,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1770 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg115 kg
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Width
700 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
YesYes
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm149 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic coiloverDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
HydraulicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Battery Status, Maps, Location, Mode information, Reverse modeAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,9991,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,382

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