BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the

BattRE Electric IOT vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric iot Scooty pep plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTVS
Price₹ 79,999₹ 65,514
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
IOT STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99976,694
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
05,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,648

