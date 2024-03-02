In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison