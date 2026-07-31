In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Raider
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-