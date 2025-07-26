In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-