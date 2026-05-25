In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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