In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-