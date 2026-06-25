In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Iqube
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours