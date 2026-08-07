In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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