In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Friend
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.