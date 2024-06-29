HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric IOT up to 85 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric iot Dost
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 79,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
IOT STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Max Speed
110 kmph-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
65 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic coilover-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Battery Status, Maps, Location, Mode information, Reverse mode-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 30 Ah48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,9991,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,301

