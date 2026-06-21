In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-